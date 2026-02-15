EAKC marks a decade of promoting Kiswahili for regional integration

Zanzibar. The East African Kiswahili Commission (EAKC) celebrated its 10th anniversary in a grand event held at its headquarters in Zanzibar, marking a decade of significant strides in promoting Kiswahili as a tool for regional integration and sustainable development.

The celebrations held on February 14, 2026 were attended by dignitaries, stakeholders, and enthusiasts of the Kiswahili language from across the East African Community (EAC) and beyond.

The guest of honour, Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdullah, the 2nd Vice President of Zanzibar, delivered an inspiring address emphasizing the importance of Kiswahili in fostering unity and cultural identity among East African nations.

"Kiswahili is not just a language; it is a bridge that connects us all. As we celebrate this milestone, let us reaffirm our commitment to nurturing this invaluable resource for future generations," he stated, highlighting the role of the language in enhancing communication and collaboration among EAC partner states.

The event featured a series of workshops and panel discussions that brought together experts and representatives from Kenya, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, and Somalia.

These discussions focused on the strategic implications of Kiswahili in various sectors, including education, health, and technology, particularly in the context of digital advancements and Artificial Intelligence.

Participants explored how Kiswahili can be integrated into sustainable development initiatives and how it serves as a soft infrastructure for regional cooperation.

Ms Consolata Mushi, Executive Secretary of the Kiswahili Council of Tanzania (BAKITA), remarked on the remarkable achievements of the EAKC over the past decade.

"The strides made by the EAKC are commendable, and the future of Kiswahili in Africa looks promising. It is essential to continue this momentum to ensure that Kiswahili evolves alongside the changing dynamics of our societies," she noted.

Her insights resonated with many attendees, reinforcing the collective vision for the language's growth.

The event was expertly managed by Mr Ibrahim Mitawi, Managing Director of Showtime, the event management company responsible for orchestrating the celebrations.

"Zanzibar has the capacity to host significant cultural events like this one. It is a testament to our rich heritage and the growing importance of Kiswahili in the region. We are proud to showcase our capabilities on such a prestigious occasion," he said.

The anniversary theme, A Decade of Kiswahili: Strengthening Integration, Innovation, and Sustainable Development in the EAC, was echoed throughout the event, emphasizing the language's pivotal role in fostering a sense of belonging and facilitating cross-border interactions.

The celebrations included a keynote lecture, a documentary showcasing the impact of Kiswahili, and performances of poetry and music that highlighted the cultural richness associated with the language.

As the day concluded, the EAKC reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Kiswahili as a catalyst for unity, innovation, and economic opportunity across East Africa and the global community.

The anniversary not only celebrated past achievements but also set the stage for a strategic roadmap for the development and use of Kiswahili over the next decade, ensuring that it remains a vital part of the region's identity and development.

With renewed political and institutional commitment, the EAKC aims to enhance the visibility of Kiswahili at national, regional, continental, and global levels, fostering stronger networks and partnerships among stakeholders.