Expelled Nigerian priest, Immigration Department speak out

Dar es Salaam. As Nigerian Catholic priest, Christopher Fosudo, prepares to leave the country after being expelled by the Dar es Salaam Arch-diocese, the Immigration Police has said it had no problem with him.

The decision to expel Fosudo was declared in circular dated August 17, 2022 signed by its secretary Vincent Mpwaji to all priests in the Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam .

He served as assistant parish priest at the Uganda Martyrs Saints at the Magomeni Parish.

However, the letter that quotes the Archbishop of Dar es Salaam Diocese Jude Thaddaeus Ruwa’ichi OFM Cap, did not provide reasons for the expulsion of the Nigerian priest.

But, yesterday, Fr Fosudo told The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi that despite being allowed to continue with his duties by the Immigration Force, he was planning to leave the country.

“It is difficult to continue staying here. I have decided to leave after consulting my Bishop in Nigeria. It is he who makes the final decision whether I should return or remain,” he said over the phone without disclosing the actual day of his departure.

According to him, he has currently requested temporary shelter at the house belonging to the church, noting however that he is ready to leave if he is asked to. However, Fr Fosudo declined to disclose reasons for repatriation, saying it is unhealthy to disclose everything in the media.

According to him, he arrived in the country in 2014, taught at the Jordan University in Morogoro until 2016 when he returned home and returned in 2017/18 for further studies.

But, yesterday, the Dar es Salaam Immigration Police's senior officer, Mr Peter Mwita, said the priest was summoned for interrogation after the letter went gone viral on social media in order to determine whether there were any violations of the country's laws and regulations.

“We released him to continue with his responsibilities after failing to implicate him with any violations. However, the Force has received no directive from the Church or an individual,” he said.

During the inquiry, according to Mr Mwita, they established that the priest is a PHD student at the University of Dar es Salaam (Udsm) residing in the country under students’ visa acquired after following pre-requisite procedures.

But, the Dar es Salaam arch-bishop Ruwai’chi declined to provide reasons for the decision.

According to the Canon Law, Catholic Bishops have been grouped in different categories depending on individual gifts.

The groups include Diocese Priests; local monastics and missionaries living in the monks’ organisations.