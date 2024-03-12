Experts turn to intellectual coalitions as pathways to global peace and prosperity

Dar es Salaam. In a world besieged by conflicts and crises, experts are turning their gaze towards intellectual unions as a beacon of hope for global stability and progress.

Amidst this chaos, they told The Citizen on March 11, 2024 at different occasions that the urgent need for concerted efforts towards peace and development has never been more evident.

Recent unbridled events, from the Russia-Ukraine war to the Israel-Gaza conflict and coups d'état in African nations, underscore the pressing necessity for innovative solutions.

An expert in international affairs, Dr Thomas Byemelwa, articulated the potential of intellectual alliances, particularly those between China and Africa, in mitigating global conflicts.

"Politicians, although well-intentioned, often lack the comprehensive understanding and research-backed solutions necessary for lasting peace. Intellectual unions offer a platform where scholars can advocate for peace based on expertise and evidence," he said in an interview.

The recent gathering in Dar es Salaam, which convened over 300 China-Africa think tanks, served as a testament to the growing recognition of the pivotal role these alliances can play.

The Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, Chen Mingjian, echoed this sentiment, affirming, "International affairs demand collaborative efforts, especially from the global south.

China, as a key participant, recognises the imperative of addressing development deficits and security challenges through mutual learning and cooperation."

The resolutions emanating from this gathering crystallise a vision for a more peaceful and prosperous world.

Emphasising the values of peace, development, fairness, and justice, the consensus from the forum underscores the importance of global cooperation in tackling shared challenges.

"We advocate for dialogue over conflict, governance experience exchange, and the exploration of development paths tailored to cultural characteristics," states the Africa-China Dar es Salaam Consensus.

China's prominent role in this endeavour cannot be overstated, experts believe.

With its emphasis on cooperation and development-oriented approaches, China offers an alternative paradigm to traditional power dynamics.

"China's emphasis on development rather than colonisation presents a promising avenue for resolving global conflicts. Its involvement in intellectual unions amplifies the voice of developing nations and promotes equitable cooperation," observes Dr Byemelwa.

Central to the resolutions is the call for an equal and orderly multipolar world wherein nations respect each other's sovereignty and pursue common development goals.

Furthermore, the consensus advocates for democratising international relations, ensuring the representation of developing nations, and rectifying historical injustices suffered by Africa.

An expert in international development, Dr Marcy Komba, said they laid the groundwork for a more inclusive and just global order.

“China is currently posing an alternative to the global modus operandi. It can lead to initiating forums and dialogues between think tanks on matters that the world is entangled with,” she said.

The 13th meeting of the China-Africa Think Tank Forum in Dar es Salaam was a result of its foundation in 2011 by Zhejiang Normal University, which was later included as a sub-forum in the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The forum saw economic globalisation emerging as another focal point, with an emphasis on inclusivity and resilience.

The consensus of the meeting underscores the importance of global economic governance, eliminating trade barriers, and establishing efficient supply chains.

“By promoting domestic development through market activation and proactive governance, countries can foster sustainable growth and stability,” it reads in part.

Crucially, the resolutions acknowledge the multifaceted nature of security threats and advocate for comprehensive approaches to security.

It states that by valuing legitimate security concerns, resolving conflicts through dialogue, and prioritising human security, nations can create an environment conducive to development.

"Addressing both traditional and non-traditional security threats is essential for sustainable peace and prosperity,” it emphasises.

Through intellectual alliances, scholars have a unique opportunity to influence global discourse and policy, according to Dr Komba.

"China's active participation in these alliances signals a shift towards development-focused cooperation. By leveraging expertise and advocating for peace, scholars can contribute significantly to global stability and prosperity," she said.