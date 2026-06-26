Financial literacy boosts agribusiness youth, 79 certified as trainers

Arusha. A total of 79 youth engaged in agribusiness from five regions have completed a two-week financial education training and been certified as Certified Financial Education (CFE) trainers, in a move aimed at strengthening financial management skills among farmers, livestock keepers and small-scale entrepreneurs.

The graduates are expected to pass on the knowledge to their communities to improve financial discipline, increase productivity and contribute to national food security.

The training was delivered under the Vijana Kilimo Biashara (VKB) programme implemented by the World Food Programme (WFP), funded by the Mastercard Foundation, in collaboration with the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Academy.

Speaking during the closing ceremony on Friday, June 26, 2026, in Arusha, BoT Academy Principal Nicas Yabu said the participants from Arusha, Dodoma, Singida, Morogoro and Manyara regions had now been certified as financial education trainers.

He said the initiative is designed to create a pool of community-based trainers who will return to their local areas to educate farmers, livestock keepers and small entrepreneurs on effective financial management.

“We have equipped them with skills on how to earn ethically, control spending, save and invest. The goal is to ensure they empower communities to use financial services effectively and build stronger local economies through agriculture and business,” he said.

He added that the training covered key areas including financial service usage, savings culture, investment opportunities, insurance for crops and livestock, as well as access to credit for business expansion.

Experts from the Bank of Tanzania, UTT AMIS, insurance companies and commercial banks also participated in delivering the training to enhance participants’ understanding of investment and formal financial systems.

WFP Deputy Country Director Christine Mendes said the programme forms part of the VKB initiative, which aims to equip young people with decent employment opportunities, entrepreneurship skills and improved access to financial knowledge.

She said since its launch in 2023, the programme has reached more than 77,000 young people across eight regions.

One of the graduates, Shedrack Minja from Manyara, said the training had changed his mindset, enabling him to understand the importance of early investment even with small income levels.

Another participant, Mzizi Rashid from Kilosa District in Morogoro Region, said the training had transformed his perception of agriculture, now viewing it as a business with strong income-generating potential.

He also highlighted the importance of working in groups to improve access to capital and financial opportunities.

The VKB programme continues to be implemented through a partnership between WFP and BoT Academy, supported by the Mastercard Foundation, aimed at building a financially literate and self-reliant youth population engaged in agribusiness.