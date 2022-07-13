Five from same family die in accident

By Alodia Dominick More by this Author

Bukoba. Police in Kagera Region have said their initial investigation into the deaths of eight people including five members of the same family, who were killed in a road accident that occurred yesterday was caused by the negligence of the driver of the ill-fated vehicle that was heading to Dar es Salaam.

A statement issued yesterday by Kagera Regional Police Commander William Mwampaghale said the Marcedes Benz car, which had Rwandan registration numbers, was being driven by Rwandan Vicent Gakuba.

The RPC said the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a Toyota Succeed car, which was being driven by Nyamwenda Bisalo (35), a resident of Lusahunga in Kagera Region, causing the deaths.

“The vehicle collided head-on with a Toyota Succeed with registration number T.626 DRX while heading to Dar es Salaam and when it reached Biharamlo the accident occurred and caused the deaths of five people including the driver and his seven passengers out of whom five were of the same family,” said Mr Mwampaghale

Commander Mwampaghale named the family members who lost their lives in the accident as including the mother of the family, who is a resident of Nyamalagala in Kagera Region, Ms Jesca Ntahimula (45) and her four children Magreth Kimuna (14), Adidas Sekanabo (12), Zabloni Sekanabo (6) and Vedastina Sekanabo (8).

He named the other people who died as including Nyawenda Bisalo (35), Majaliwa Maige (32) and Michael Charles (28), all residents of Kakona in the region.

“The accident occurred due to the negligence of a Rwandan citizen who was driving a ‘Benz’ and moved from the left side of the road to the right side which led to a head-on collision between the vehicles,” said Mr Mwampaghale.

He also said the bodies of the deceased were preserved in the mortuary of the Nyakanazi Health Centre while explaining that the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident, Mr Vicent Gakuba, attempted to escape shortly after the accident, but his attempt was in vain as he was apprehended.

“Police officers arrested him shortly after his escape from the Kahaza checkpoint on the Tanzania-Rwanda border in Rusumo area while on a lorry that was heading to Rwanda and he will be arraigned as soon as the investigation is completed,” said Mr Mwampaghale.