GardaWorld pledges enhanced security for 2026 Kilimanjaro Marathon

Participants in the 2026 Kilimanjaro Premium Lager International Marathon can expect enhanced safety and security, with GardaWorld once again overseeing security operations at the internationally recognised race in northern Tanzania.

The global security firm, which has partnered with the marathon for more than two decades, says its continued involvement aims to ensure a safe and well-organised event for thousands of runners and spectators expected to gather in Moshi.

Speaking ahead of the race, GardaWorld Sales and Marketing Coordinator Anastazia Peterson said the company remains committed to maintaining a secure environment throughout the marathon while also supporting community engagement initiatives linked to the event.

“We are proud to have contributed to the safety and success of the Kilimanjaro Marathon for many years. Our focus this year is to promote safety, wellbeing and community resilience while ensuring a secure environment for all runners, spectators and participants,” she said.

According to Ms Peterson, GardaWorld will deploy enhanced crowd management and risk prevention measures along the race routes, at the finish line and within the event’s exhibition area.

Among the planned measures are strategically positioned mobile response units that will assist with minor emergencies and provide immediate first response support to runners if needed.

The company will also operate a security booth staffed by trained professionals, offering an interactive space where participants and spectators can learn more about event safety and security solutions.

“These initiatives are designed not only to strengthen safety for participants but also to create a strong and engaging presence that reflects our broader commitment to protecting communities,” Ms Peterson said.

Beyond providing security services, GardaWorld will also participate actively in the race. The company plans to field more than 40 runners, including 30 employees and 13 elite Tanzanian athletes sponsored by the firm.

Ms Peterson noted that witnessing runners cross the finish line remains one of the most rewarding moments for the security team.





“Runners often reach the finish line exhausted and vulnerable. Knowing that our presence contributes to their safety and wellbeing is incredibly fulfilling,” she said.

GardaWorld will also take part in the Kili People’s Expo, a three-day exhibition that brings together sponsors, partners and marathon participants. The expo provides an opportunity for the company to engage with stakeholders while showcasing its security solutions, including guarding services, integrated technology and event security expertise.

“We see the expo as an important platform for strengthening relationships with customers and partners while demonstrating how professional security services contribute to safe public events,” Ms Peterson added.

The marathon continues to attract strong corporate support. Kilimanjaro Premium Lager remains the main sponsor for the 42.2-kilometre race, while Yas sponsors the half marathon (21 km) and CRDB Bank backs the 5 km fun run.

Other supporting sponsors include Kilimanjaro Natural Mineral Water and TPC Sugar. Official partners include Toyota Tanzania, Harleys Healthcare Solutions, Columbia Sportswear, Simba Cement and ALAF Limited.

The race is organised annually by Kilimanjaro Marathon Company Limited, while Wild Frontiers Events manages international marketing and inbound travel arrangements for participants.