Government outlines seven strategies to end violence against children

By Nice Mfinanga

Dar es Salaam. The government has outlined seven strategies to end violence against children in the country and bring prosperity to the group.

The 2021 statistics show that a total of 11,950 children were subjected to different incidents of violence. However, it was only 12 percent of the incidents that were reported.

“A total of 1,114 children were defiled in 2014. This is equivalent to 93 children every three months. About 60 percent of the incidents occur in home places, with the remaining reported to have occurred at schools,” the Minsiter for Community development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima said at the weekend.

She made the revelation when she unveiled the key priority areas of the ministry’s 2022/23 Fiscal Year budget.

She said incidents of violence such as beating, abduction, defilement, psychological torture and child marriages have kept increasing, with new other forms emerging and gaining momentum on internet through social media.

Dr Gwajima outlined the strategies to end the vices including the government’s plan to establish children’s protection and safety desks inside and outside schools, it has prepared councils that will involve students in deliberating their issues and that guidelines that would oversee the councils have been launched.

“The research has shown that schools are the most affected areas, therefore Sh386 million have been set aside to implement the project,” she said.

According to her, the ministry will also improve provision of capacity building education to the society on the impacts of the acts and respective prevention measures.

Furthermore, she said provision of education to parents on the positive roles and responsibilities to growth of children as a way of giving protection from incidents of violence was a matter of paramount importance.

She encouraged and emphasized the need for parents to regularly speak to their children in order to understand challenges they are facing and means of getting them resolved.