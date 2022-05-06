Government pledges to provide quality blood

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Morogoro. The government of Tanzania has pledged to provide enough and quality blood to those in need.

Zanzibar ministry of health’s acting director Dr Amour Mohamed said to achieve and maintain the value of accreditation the two ministries will continue to control quality management system of blood tin adherence to the international standards.

Dr Mohamed made the remarks in Morogoro at the African society for blood transfusion (AfSBT) approved six zonal blood centres with international accreditation, with the purpose of improving blood transfusion safety.

The accreditation six zones brings the total number to 50 blood centers across the country.

The centres are in northern zone (Arusha), Eastern (Dar es Salaam), Western (Tabora), southern highland (Mbeya) lake zone and Zanzibar.

“We appreciate the collaborative support from National Blood Transfusion Services (NBTS) through the management and Development Health (MDH) plan, that has played a vital role and contribute to ensure the mainland and Zanzibar get accredited,” he said.

Management and Development for Health (MDH), Dr Nzovu Ulenga said the accreditation of the labs will result into enhanced trust.

“Accreditation of these labs would result in enhanced trust among blood users, but it also puts Tanzania in a position of selling its blood products to other countries,” said Dr Ulenga.

Dr Ulenga added that MDH has been working closely with the government towards improvement of health services. He said the organisation also supports government efforts in the fight against Hiv/Aids and tuberculosis (TB), among others.

Blood transfusion services were established in the country in 2005 under the National Blood Transfusion Services (NBTS) with support from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR).