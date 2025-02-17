ISUZU's Dodoma exhibition lauded by lawmakers and transport stakeholders

Dodoma. The three-day exhibition organized by Al Mansour Auto EA Tanzania, showcasing modern transport technologies and a wide range of ISUZU vehicles, concluded with praise from Members of Parliament and transport stakeholders.

Held at Akachube Plaza, the event provided a platform for government institutions, transport agencies, and visitors to explore innovative automotive solutions aimed at transforming Tanzania’s transport landscape.

In his closing remarks, General Manager of Al Mansour Auto EA Mr. Anurup Chatterjee, Tanzania, emphasized the event’s significance, saying, “The exhibition aimed to inform attendees about ISUZU’s latest vehicles, designed to meet the diverse transportation needs across the country. Over the three days, we showcased durable, reliable vehicles tailored to multiple sectors.”

Mr. Chatterjee expressed his appreciation to government officials and the Speaker of the National Assembly for encouraging MPs to attend.

He highlighted the unique opportunity for attendees to experience a wide range of ISUZU vehicles, from trucks and buses to SUVs and pickups, with special attention given to the ISUZU D-MAX.

“I thank the Speaker of the National Assembly for motivating parliamentarians to visit this exhibition,” he said. “It allowed MPs and other stakeholders to see how ISUZU vehicles support public infrastructure, agricultural transport, security operations, and essential services in health and education.”

Export Manager for Isuzu East Africa Ms. Sandra Njagi (right), engages in a discussion about the quality of ISUZU vehicles with Mr Elibariki Lekule, a stakeholder in the local tourism industry in Dodoma during the final day of the vehicle exhibition in the city, which concluded over the weekend. PHOTO | COURTESY

The exhibition also marked the growth of Al Mansour Auto EA Tanzania, which began operations in Tanzania in July 2020. The company’s decision to hold the event in Dodoma underscores the strong ties they’ve built with government clients.

The exhibition drew significant attention, especially from Parliament. Member of Parliament for Kahama Urban, Mr Jumanne Kishimba praised the event, stating, “The exhibition showcased the cutting-edge technologies in the transport sector. ISUZU’s commitment to quality and reliability aligns with our efforts to improve public transport and infrastructure nationwide.”

Transport stakeholders, including Mr. Elibariki Lekule from the tourism sector, were equally impressed.

He said, “The exhibition exceeded my expectations. ISUZU’s robust models provide viable solutions for our operational needs, ensuring better service delivery.”

Export Manager for Isuzu East Africa, Ms Sandra Njagi, E thanked the Tanzanian government for its continued support.

She noted the exhibition’s success and expressed a commitment to holding similar events in the future to strengthen ties with government partners and advance the transportation sector in Tanzania.