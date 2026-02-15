JMK Youth Park celebrates 10 years of community service

Dar es Salaam. Jakaya M. Kikwete Youth Park came alive with colour, music and sport on Saturday as hundreds of young people, families and partners gathered to celebrate a decade of community impact during a vibrant “JMK Park at 10 Fest”.

The free public event marked a major milestone for the multi-sport community facility, which has supported and inspired more than 300,000 young people and community members since opening in 2015.

Speaking at the celebration, Kabula Nshimo, Senior Marketing Manager at Coca-Cola Tanzania, described the park as a powerful symbol of opportunity and positive change for young people.

“It is a great pleasure to celebrate ten years of impact by JMK Park. This is a place where young people are given the space, support and confidence to grow, discover their talents and believe in their future,” she said.

The anniversary event was held in partnership with Coca-Cola, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening communities and expanding opportunities for young people through sport. Nshimo said the company believes communities thrive when young people are empowered to reach their full potential.

Over the years, Coca-Cola has supported programmes that help youth develop skills in sport, creativity and entrepreneurship — a vision that closely aligns with the mission of JMK Park.

As a non-profit, multi-sport community facility, the park offers free sports and life-skills programmes for both youth and adults, supported by professionally trained coaches. It places strong emphasis on inclusion, actively engaging girls and people with disabilities while providing a safe environment where young people can build confidence, leadership skills and healthy lifestyles.

The anniversary festival reflected that mission through a packed programme of activities, including football matches, 5-on-5 and 3x3 basketball, wheelchair basketball, morning aerobics and dodgeball, alongside live DJ entertainment.

Visitors also enjoyed a lively Fanta Fun Zone featuring prizes and giveaways, while a Food Fest showcased local vendors serving a range of dishes complemented by popular soft drinks.

Park Director Mark Sequeira said the milestone was both a celebration of achievement and a tribute to the people who have shaped the park’s journey.

“For ten years, JMK Park has been a place where young people build confidence, discover their strengths and experience the power of teamwork. This milestone celebrates the community that has grown with us and the dedicated staff whose unwavering commitment makes this park a welcoming space for all,” he said.

He also acknowledged the role of partners in sustaining the park’s work over the years, expressing appreciation to Coca-Cola for supporting the anniversary celebration and to founding sponsor Symbion Power for its long-standing backing.