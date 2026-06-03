Kiswahili enters AI era as regional leaders converge in Bujumbura

Dar es Salaam. As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes communication, education and commerce across the world, East Africa is positioning Kiswahili at the centre of the digital revolution.

The East African Kiswahili Commission (Kakama) has announced that the Third International Kiswahili Conference and the fifth World Kiswahili Language Day celebrations, scheduled for July 5-7 in Bujumbura, Burundi, will focus on how the language can thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Held under the theme, “Kiswahili, Multilingualism and Artificial Intelligence,” the gathering will bring together linguists, policymakers, technology innovators, researchers and young people from across the East African Community (EAC) to explore the role of Kiswahili in AI-powered systems, digital trade and regional integration.

Kakama Executive Secretary Dr Caroline Asiimwe said integrating AI into language policies and business systems was critical for expanding the use of Kiswahili through real-time translation tools, digital commerce platforms and regional communication networks.

“In the digital age, Kiswahili must be part of technological innovation. We want to see students learning through AI-powered Kiswahili applications, farmers accessing market information in Kiswahili on their mobile phones and entrepreneurs using language technologies to reach new markets,” she said.

According to Dr Asiimwe, advances in machine translation, speech recognition and digital platforms are transforming the way people communicate and learn, making it essential for African languages to secure a place in emerging technologies.

She said Kiswahili continues to serve as a vital bridge for regional trade by reducing communication barriers among traders operating across East Africa.

Standardised Kiswahili terminology in trade, transport and customs procedures has also helped improve efficiency at border points and lower transaction costs.

The Bujumbura events are expected to place special emphasis on youth participation through technology exhibitions and innovation workshops designed to equip young people with skills that can turn Kiswahili into a tool for employment, creativity and global competitiveness.

Participants from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo are expected to attend.