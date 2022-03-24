Ministry of health enters into partnership Novo Nordisk to fight diabetes

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Ministry of Health and Tanzania Diabetes Association (TDA) have on Thursday March 24, entered into a partnership with Novo Nordisk, to officially kick off the launch of the iCARETM initiative which will help fight diabetes in the country.

The initiative is the implementation of a new global social responsibility strategy called “defeat diabetes” by Novo Nordisk, in Africa, with the ambition to provide access to affordable diabetes care to vulnerable patients in every country and ensure that no child should die from type 1 diabetes.

Tanzania has 2.8 million adults (20-79 years) living with diabetes1 and a prevalence rate of 10.3 percent, according to the data from World Health Organisation (WHO).

Patients living with diabetes across Africa who face many challenges and collaborations between the public and private sectors play a crucial role in tackling the multi-faceted problems associated with the fight to defeat diabetes.

The event was graced by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Prof Abel Makubi, who acknowledged the rising burden of diabetes in Africa and the need for such public-private partnerships exemplified by the iCARETM initiative.

“Such partnership is needed to effectively fight the disease and reduce its burden particularly on patients living with it, and on the healthcare and societal systems at large,” he said.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment, demonstrated already through the letter of support for the commencement of the initiative, earlier extended to Novo Nordisk by the ministry.

The iCARETM initiative is officially launched in Tanzania as a partnership involving Tanzania Ministry of Health (MoH), Tanzania Diabetes Association, Tanzania Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance (TANCDA)), Salama Pharmaceuticals, iMEMS, Christian Social Services Council (CSSC), Novo Nordisk and the Royal Danish Embassy (RDE).

The initiative will run for three years until 2024.

A key component of the iCARETM initiative is the affordability plan, which has the objective of safe-guarding access to affordable diabetes care for vulnerable patients of low socioeconomic status particularly those in rural areas who must travel far to access care and commodities such as insulin.

The plan aims to reach more than 5,900 patients with affordable insulin across 9 regions, working through 75 implementing facilities at district, regional and national levels, while also building the capacity of at least 350 Health Care Providers (HCPs) by 2024. The Changing Diabetes® in Children programme was established in 2010 in Tanzania.

The Danish Ambassador to Tanzania, Mette Nørgaard Dissing-Spandet highlighted the strategic role of the iCARETM initiative and its various programs in the corporate vision of Novo Nordisk to defeat diabetes in Africa and facilitate access to affordable diabetes care for vulnerable patient groups living with the disease.

He emphasised the importance of working together with key stakeholders in making diabetes care and insulin accessible, affordable, reliable and of good quality and went further to say “The 60-years of Tanzania – Denmark relationship are strongly exemplified by the partnership in development.

“This is also the case in the health sector, where our joint efforts have contributed significantly to improving the health system in Tanzania for more than three decades. Engaging the private sector is also an important part of our cooperation with Tanzania and we are therefore supporting Danish companies that can bring solutions to the healthcare needs in Tanzania,” he said.

He added: Novo Nordisk is a good example of Danish companies that look into partnerships for delivering healthcare solutions.