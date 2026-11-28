Dubai. More than 300 businesspeople from Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have met in Dubai to explore new markets, attract investment and strengthen commercial ties between the two countries.

The Tanzania-UAE Business Forum, held on November 27 at Mövenpick Grand Hotel, was organised by the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) in collaboration with the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) and Consumer Choice Awards Africa (CCAA).

Opening the forum, Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade Denis Londo said the government would continue creating an enabling environment for the private sector to play a greater role in implementing the country's Development Vision 2050.

He said the Ministry of Industry and Trade was committed to creating opportunities for businesspeople, entrepreneurs and investors to contribute to national development through investment, production and trade.

Mr Londo said President Samia Suluhu Hassan's vision was to give the private sector greater opportunities to participate in economic development, describing the forum as one of the platforms supporting that objective.

“I commend TanTrade and TPSF for organising this meeting, which will enable Tanzanian businesses to connect with their UAE counterparts, build commercial relationships and explore markets for locally produced goods,” he said.

TanTrade director general, Mr Ephraim Mafuru, said the authority's role included promoting trade by connecting local producers with buyers in domestic and international markets.

“Trade between Tanzania and the UAE had continued to grow, reaching more than $2.66 billion, while Tanzanian exports to the UAE exceeded $1.6 billion,” he said.

However, Mr Mafuru said considerable potential remained to expand trade between the two countries.

He said the forum would help businesses identify market demand, establish new partnerships and explore opportunities to increase trade.

The Tanzanian delegation also included representatives of public institutions and the private sector seeking to showcase the country's business and investment environment to potential partners.

Among the institutions represented were the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (Tiseza), the Warehouse Receipts Regulatory Board (WRRB), the Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB), the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) and the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA).

Banks and financial institutions also used the platform to explain the services and systems available to support business and investment in Tanzania.