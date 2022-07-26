Mother speaks out on last moments with two children before the accident

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Mtwara. “Bye daddy, bye mummy.” Those were the last words that two children Johari 7 and Emmanuel 5, said to their parents in the early hours of Tuesday morning as they left home to go to school.

They never made it, as they were part of the 11 pupils and two adults who died in the early morning crash in Mikinadani, Mtwara.

Stella Yohanna, the mother of the two children said that this was their norm on a daily basis before taking them to board their school van.

According to Ms Yohanna the children usually leave home at 0600Hrs something that makes them wake up as early as 0500Hrs to get ready for school.

She said that there was never a time when there were complaints about the condition and road worthiness of the car used by the children.

Speaking about the cause of the accident, the Acting Regional Police Commander, Mtwara Nicodemus Katembo said the accident was as a result of brake system failure.

Regarding the number of the injured, the Regional Medical Officer Hamad Nyembea said 18 children were injured and out of those 12 were girls and six were boys

According to the RMO, the dead were five girls and 3 boys plus one teacher and their driver.