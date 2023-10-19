Necta's 50th anniversary marked by tree-planting campaign

Iringa. The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta), which was created in 1973, has initiated a tree-planting campaign in primary and secondary schools, as well as teacher training colleges, as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.

This nationwide initiative was launched in Mufindi District, Iringa Region,on Thursday, October 12, 2023, in collaboration with the Tanzania Forest Service Agency (TFS).

One of NECTA's objectives in planting trees during its 50th anniversary is to minimise the massive amount of tree products it consumes for examination papers, which makes it one of the leading consumers of such materials.

The tree-planting event was graced by the executive secretary of Necta, Dr Said Ally Mohamed, at Mufindi Secondary School and Mtili Primary School in Mtili Village, Ikongosi Ward, Mufindi District.

Over 3,000 trees were planted in various locations.

Dr Mohamed said the 50th anniversary of the Tanzanian Examination Council is an occasion to assess the council's work and document its history since its establishment.

As part of the celebration, a book will be written detailing the 50-year history of the Tanzanian examination council (1973-2023). Tree planting will also take place at all examination centres, including primary and secondary schools and teacher training colleges. In addition, a museum dedicated to the council will be established.

Dr Mohamed further explained that during the event, an international conference of scholars will be organised to explore ways to enhance student testing and examination methods.

He emphasised the importance of trees for various purposes, including paper production, clean air (oxygen), shade, food (fruit), wood for furniture and construction, water sources, providing a habitat for birds and animals, and keeping natural vegetation.

Mufindi District was chosen as the location for tree planting due to its favourable land and climate conditions for tree growth and paper production. Environmental statistics indicate that the rate of tree planting is slower than the rate of deforestation, with an annual tree planting capacity of 1.9 billion compared to the annual felling of 4.9 billion trees.

Global environmental reports highlight the loss of more than 30 percent of forests worldwide, with an additional 20 percent at risk of being lost, as per the World Resource Institute (WRI) report.

The representative of the Chief Forest Officer of the Tanzania Forestry Services Agency (TFS), Haruna Luganga, from the Southern Highlands Regional Office, commended Necta for choosing to celebrate their 50th anniversary through tree planting. He stressed the importance of tree planting and forest conservation as a collective responsibility for all citizens.

The Tanzanian National Examination Council is a government institution established by Parliamentary Act No. 21 of 1973. According to this law, the council is granted the authority to oversee the administration of national examinations at the levels of primary education, secondary education, and teacher training colleges.