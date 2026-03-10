Opinion: The quiet engine powering Tanzania’s economy

By Epimack Mbeteni

There are forces that drive economies loudly, such as large infrastructure projects, major policy reforms, industrial parks, ports, highways, and energy investments. They are visible and tangible. Then there are forces that work quietly, embedded in daily life and often unnoticed, yet transformative in their own way.

Across Tanzania today, one such force is reshaping how value moves, how households plan, and how businesses operate. It is not made of concrete or steel. It does not require cranes or large construction sites. It fits inside a handset, yet its economic footprint is significant.

Mobile money plays an important role in Tanzania’s economic growth. It is built on a simple idea: that everyone should be able to participate in the economy, no matter where they live or how much they earn.

When mobile money was first introduced in Tanzania in 2008, it was largely seen as a convenience. It offered a faster way to send funds and a safer alternative to carrying cash over long distances. Few anticipated how central it would become to everyday economic activity. Over time, it has evolved into a platform that supports households, small businesses, and local markets.

Today, over 31 million Tanzanians actively use M-Pesa, moving trillions of shillings digitally every month, safely and efficiently. As of December 2025, Tanzania had more than 76.5 million active mobile money accounts across providers. Of these, 41.2 percent are M-Pesa users, reflecting the platform’s strong presence within a competitive market. (TCRA December 2025 Quarterly Report.)

M-Pesa’s continued growth rests on reliability and trust. Each transaction, whether paying school fees, sending money to family, or investing through M-Wekeza, is designed with security and transparency in mind. Through the M-Pesa Gawio program, our quarterly profit-sharing initiative, users receive returns based on transaction activity. Since its inception, cumulative payouts have exceeded TZS 270 billion, supporting households across the country. In addition, the Self-Reversal feature allows users to correct mistaken transactions directly within the app, reinforcing confidence in day-to-day use.

Ease of use has also been central to adoption. Payments, transfers, and savings features are structured to be straightforward. Services such as automatic recurring payments and group contributions through Changisha simplify routine financial commitments. For merchants, the M-Pesa Business platform supports fund management across multiple points of sale, helping businesses operate more efficiently in a digital environment.

Over time, M-Pesa has expanded beyond basic transfers. Through M-Wekeza, users can invest small amounts and earn returns. M-Koba supports group savings, while Songesha provides short-term digital credit to manage temporary liquidity needs. The M-Pesa Visa Virtual Card enables online and international payments, reducing traditional barriers to global transactions.

The platform also connects users to essential services. Insurance is available through VodaBima which cover motor vehicle insurance. Integration with the Government e-Payment Gateway allows citizens to pay for public services such as passports, land rent, and fines directly from their phones, improving convenience and transparency.

The broader economic contribution is equally important. M-Pesa supports more than 200,000 agents and 600,000 merchants nationwide. Their commissions, accumulated over time, amount to hundreds of billions of shillings, sustaining livelihoods and local commerce. Monthly transaction values now exceed TZS 16 trillions, underscoring how embedded digital payments have become in everyday life.

At its core, M-Pesa is about access and consistency. It enables participation in the economy regardless of location or income level. For many Tanzanians, it has become a dependable tool for managing finances, conducting business, and planning for the future.

In a country often defined by large-scale physical infrastructure, mobile money represents a different form of infrastructure, digital, accessible, and widely distributed. Its impact may not always be visible, but it is measurable in the confidence of users, the stability of small enterprises, and the steady flow of value across communities. Quietly and consistently, it continues to support Tanzania’s evolving digital economy.