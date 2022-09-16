Parliament endorses law to protect water resources

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Parliament has passed amendment of the law seeking to increase punishment to people convicted for excessive use of water for production activities or using the resource without permission from respective authorities.

The amendment eyes people undertaking large scale use of water for production activities like agriculture, construction and building will see convicted individuals serving six months jail terms or paying a maximum of Sh10 million fine.

Before the amendment, convicted individuals were ordered to pay between Sh300,000 and Sh500,000 fine or serving a jail term of not less than two months, but not exceeding six months.

The approved Water Resources Management (Amendment Act, 2022) seeks to strengthen operations and increase efficiency in managing water resources as well as getting aligned with the ongoing reforms in the water sector.

Tabling the Water Resources Management (Amendment Bill, 2022), Water minister Jumaa Aweso said the amendment aimed at removing obstacles identified during implementation of the law in order to increase accessibility of safe and clean water in the country.

The law also requires dam owners to pay site inspections and design review fees as stipulated in regulations.

“The law will identify the said human conducts in protected areas in order to strengthen protection and conservation of water sources against pollution, soil erosion and possible negative effects of invasions,” he told the august House.

“Legislators’ contributions and advice have been taken aboard for better improvement, bearing in mind the ongoing increase in population necessitating for increase in water sources protection,” he said.

Mr Aweso, who is also the Pangani lawmaker, said water was a matter of national security, noting that absence of enough water will lead to lack of reliable electricity and extending the effects to other sectors such as agriculture.

“We will cooperate with the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries in building water wells for water conservation purposes to benefit the country’s livestock and agricultural sectors,” he said.

But, the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee for Agriculture, Livestock and Water, Dr Christine Ishengoma, said citizens should be regularly educated on the importance of water resources protection and preservation.

“The National Water Policy 2002 is an important resource in this regard because it sets the vision for water resources management. Therefore, it is better for the policy to be reviewed in order to conform to the current situation,” she said.

Debating the presentation, Kalenga lawmaker Jackson Kuswaga said authorities have now been given powers to supervise undertaken activities such as the digging of wells in the efforts to increase accessibility to clean and safe water.

“The law will control citizens carrying farming activities close to water sources. I personally support the bill as I call on my colleagues to do the same for the country’s sustainable development,” he said.

Nsimbo legislator Anna Lupembe said the Tanzania’s ecology was reduced daily due to water sources destruction, commending the government’s decision to table the bill that will safeguard the environment.



