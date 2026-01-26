Parliamentary committee pledges stronger support for ALAF

Dar es Salaam. Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Industry, Trade, Agriculture and Livestock have pledged to support ALAF Limited through policy and legislative interventions aimed at boosting productivity and strengthening local manufacturing.

The pledge was made during a tour of ALAF’s facilities in Dar es Salaam, led by the committee’s chairperson, Hon Deo Mwanyika, who commended the company for sustained investment in value addition and its contribution to the national economy.

Mwanyika cited ALAF’s colour coating line, which began operations in December 2024, as a milestone that has enabled Tanzania to locally produce high-quality pre-painted roofing sheets—products that were previously imported.

“As a committee, we followed this project from its early stages to completion. We commend ALAF’s leadership for delivering a major industrial investment on time and for ensuring that the plant is fully operated by young Tanzanians trained by the company,” he said.

He noted that the committee’s visit was also aimed at engaging the company on operational challenges that may require government intervention.

“Despite these achievements, there are challenges that need to be addressed. We are here to listen, gather inputs and ensure that issues requiring parliamentary or government action are presented and acted upon,” he added.

Mwanyika called on Tanzanians to support locally manufactured products, stressing that the committee would continue working with the government to strengthen regulatory institutions and improve quality assurance for consumer protection.





“Our goal is to ensure Tanzanians have access to quality products. We will work to remove any bottlenecks that hinder investors so that they can operate efficiently and sustainably,” he said.

ALAF Limited Chief Executive Officer Mr Bibhu Nanda thanked the committee for the visit, saying it demonstrated Parliament’s commitment to supporting industrial growth.

“I assure you, Mr Chairman, that ALAF will continue to work closely with your committee and the government to maintain high standards of quality and operational excellence,” he said.

Meanwhile, ALAF External Affairs Manager Ms Hawa Bayumi urged Tanzanians to embrace locally produced goods, noting that strong collaboration between the private sector and policymakers was essential for industrial development.

“With the support of Parliament and the government, we are confident that challenges affecting business will continue to be addressed, enabling us to operate more efficiently and create more opportunities, especially for young people,” she said.