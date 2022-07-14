Private-public partnership has not been realized as envisioned by Mkapa, says Samia

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Thursday, July 14, 2022 said that there are people in the government who don’t believe in the importance of the public-private partnership.

This, she said, was contrary to former President Mkapa’s vision who believed that in today’s world led by the market economy, the public-private partnership was inevitable.

Speaking during the closure of a two-day symposium to commemorate the second anniversary of Mkapa’s death in Zanzibar, President Samia said, despite adopting the policy, the deeds of people in the government were far from what they preached.

She said members of the private sector approaching the government officials for investment purposes were subjected to unnecessary bureaucracy that ends up frustrating them and leaving.

“I have received applications, the private sector wants to install health equipment in some parts of the country. But, nobody has listened, welcomed or given them details of the strategy,” she said during the event.

The Head of State said that wasn’t the only case, rather the situation was the same in other sectors, wondering when collaborative preaching would be translated into actions.

She said public-private partnership has been clearly explained in the country’s development strategies including the fifth edition of the Health Sector Strategic Plan (HSSPV), where the government has outlined its commitment to work with the private sector and the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in realising development plans.

“We are marking a year since the strategy was launched on June 17, 2021. We are supposed to ask ourselves, how far we have gone in participating in creating a conducive environment for the private sector to participate in the joint venture with the government in improving the provision of health service,” she said.

She added: What steps have we made so far? Are we cooperating with the private sector in the strategic efficiency of economic development led by evidence instead of arguments.

During the event, the Head of State commended the Benjamin William Mkapa Foundation for its role in infrastructure development in the health sector and recruitment of healthcare workers in the institution’s efforts to complement government’s efforts.