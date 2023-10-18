Regulator ponders transporters’ request for higher bus fares

Dar es Salaam. Bus operators have asked the government to endorse a “reasonable” fare increase to cushion their businesses from the adverse impact of a continuously appreciating dollar against the local currency.

They say the appreciation of the greenback, coupled with rising global fuel prices, has seen them pay more to import buses and spare parts while soaring fuel prices were eating into their profits.

But while admitting that operating costs have indeed gone up, the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) said yesterday that it would to conduct a critical analysis of the actual surge to ascertain the right amount to approve.

“We have heard and received the proposal from the operators. We are going to review fares for upcountry and commuter buses by taking into account fuel prices,” Latra director general Habibu Suluo said during a meeting in Dar es Salaam.

The meeting was called to deliberate on fare increase proposals as put forward by bus operators.

Mr Suluo urged operators not to increase bus fares until Latra comes up with official rates.

“I urge the transporters, especially upcountry buses, to wait for the authority to deliberate on recommended fares,” he said.

He stressed that it was Latra’s duty to regulate the market and ensure that transporters offer services at a reasonable price that yields reasonable returns on their investments without affecting travellers.

Officiating at the event, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila asked Latra to work on operators’ proposals and sort out issues that were within their mandate for businesses to thrive while transferring those that were not within their powers to the Ministry of Transport and other regulatory bodies.

He commended the bus operators for choosing dialogue over strikes which, he said, were unproductive.

This was in apparent reference to what happened in Mbeya earlier this week when travelling between the city and Tukuyu, Ubaruku, Rujewa and Tunduma came to a standstill, following a strike by transport operators.

Private cars, tricycle taxis (Bajajis) and trucks had to come in to ease the situation.

The strike, which reportedly began quietly last week with gradual fare increases, escalated on Monday, October 16, 2023, caused significant inconvenience for passengers.

Mr Chalamila said: “When you buy a bus, it is yours but as soon as you register it, you automatically get into a partnership with the government,” he said in an apparent reference to the need for dialogue between the two parties.

In their key submissions, bus operators are proposing a fare hike of between 47.78 percent and 71.11percent.

While upcountry bus operators want the rates to be adjusted upwards by Sh10,000, their commuter bus counterparts want the fare to rise from Sh500 to Sh800 while students are to pay Sh300 to commute within the city from the current Sh200.

The bus companies that requested an increase in upcountry and commuter buses include Super Feo, ABC Upper Class and Transport Limited and Happy Nation Company Limited.

A manager for Happy Nation Company Limited, Mr Ally Urassa, said during the meeting that the fluctuation of the shilling against vehicle currency, frequent increase of fuel price were raising their operations costs hence the need for a fare adjustment.

“Most of our buses are purchased on loan and bought in dollars.

Thus, it is costly when paying back the loan because the dollar is not stable,” he said.

Mr Urassa said when the buses break down most of the spare parts are bought in dollars.

Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa) secretary-general Priscus Joseph said an increase of Sh1000 on fuel price within six month means that they can only operate at a loss.

“If the government will not put subsidies on fuel, it means fuel prices will continue increasing. This is why we are asking Latra to consider accepting our proposal for bus fares,” he said.