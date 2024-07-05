Samia calls for national peace amid Kenya's unrest

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged for the protection of peace in Tanzania against the backdrop of ongoing civil unrest in neighboring Kenya.

Speaking today, July 5, 2024, at the Islamic Women’s Forum in Zanzibar, the President highlighted the critical need for maintaining peace.

"Without peace, we cannot achieve anything. I cite the example of our neighbours who have been struggling for a whole week to restore peace within their country, while progress halts. We must prevent reaching such a point," she emphasised.

President Hassan referred to the anti-tax protests in Kenya that was sparked by the new Finance Bill 2024, which led President William Ruto to withhold his signature from the passed legislation due to nationwide demonstrations.

She stressed the importance of tax compliance, good governance, and effective leadership, especially from religious leaders.

The President called upon religious leaders to uphold integrity and ethical leadership, underscoring their pivotal role in guiding the community towards moral and lawful conduct.

"While traditional medicine serves a beneficial purpose for many, divisive practices like fortune-telling that sow discord and conflict within communities must be condemned," she asserted.

"Divisive fortune-telling perpetuates false beliefs and injustice, and it must be strongly opposed. Therefore, I urge the Mufti and other religious leaders to continue educating people to strengthen their faith and resist the influence of fortune-tellers," she added.

President Hassan also addressed recent tragic events, including the abduction and murder of two-year-old albino girl Asimwe Novath on May 30, 2024, in Bulamula village, Muleba District, Kagera region.

Her body was found with missing organs allegedly used for voodoo practices to attain quick wealth.

The Police Force has sicnce apprehended nine suspects, including an Assistant Parish Priest and Asimwe Novath's biological father, implicated in the heinous crime.