SBL engages Planning ministry to deepen public-private collaboration

Dar es Salaam. Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has held talks with the government aimed at strengthening public-private cooperation to support Tanzania’s long-term economic transformation and investment-led growth.

The meeting, held in Dar es Salaam on March 9, brought together SBL executives and the Minister of State in the President’s Office for Planning and Investment, Kitila Mkumbo, to discuss the private sector’s role in advancing national development priorities, including the implementation of Tanzania Development Vision 2050.

The SBL delegation was led by board chairman Paul Makanza and managing director Obinna Anyalebechi.

During the discussions, the company highlighted its contribution to the national economy, noting that it channels more than Sh220 billion annually through taxes, investments, supplier partnerships and community development initiatives.

SBL also said it has invested over Sh165 billion in recent years to expand and strengthen its operations in Tanzania, underscoring its commitment to local manufacturing, industrial growth and the development of domestic value chains.

Beyond brewing, the company continues to support local agriculture by sourcing grains such as barley, maize and sorghum from Tanzanian farmers for use in its production processes. According to the company, the approach helps strengthen domestic supply chains while supporting the government’s industrialisation agenda.

SBL employs more than 800 Tanzanians directly and indirectly, while around 140,000 people benefit across its extended value chain nationwide.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Anyalebechi said collaboration between government and the private sector is essential for Tanzania’s economic transformation.

“Tanzania’s long-term economic transformation will be driven by strong collaboration between government and the private sector. At Serengeti Breweries, we remain committed to investing in local manufacturing, strengthening domestic supply chains and supporting inclusive economic growth,” he said.

He added that a predictable and competitive investment environment would help unlock the full potential of Tanzania’s economy.

For his part, Prof Mkumbo underscored the importance of private sector partnerships in achieving the country’s long-term development goals.

“The government’s Development Vision 2050 aims to transform Tanzania into a one trillion dollar economy, with the private sector playing a central role in driving investment, job creation and economic expansion,” he said.

He added that continued dialogue between the government and industry leaders is important in shaping policies that improve the investment climate and support sustainable economic growth.