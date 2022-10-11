SBL launches Captain Morgan Gold

Dar es Salaam. Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) and spirit consumers over the weekend welcomed SBL’s new beverage brand Captain Morgan Gold at The Waves in Tanzania’s commercial capital—Dar es Salaam, a new introduction that is set to expand consumers’ spirit choice and market share.

Speaking at the launch, SBL’s Head of Innovations, Bertha Vedastus, pointed out that young consumers and narrow spirit choices are crucial factors to the emergence of Captain Morgan Gold.

“Research shows the youth are limited with self-expression choices and seek different options of liquids which are palatable and accessible. Captain Morgan Gold became the best alternative to provide the market with an anchor of lifestyle expression, having a delicious secret recipe liquid with an accessible price.” She added.





The duo wholeheartedly collaborates to inject the rather delicious golden and ultra-smooth premium spirit drink enjoyed across the world and region at large.





According to SBL’s Innovations head, “This brand doesn’t only offer merit to a large swathe of responsible drinkers across the nation but adds value to the beverage industry as entrepreneurs now have another option that is deliciously enjoyed and affordable”.





The spirit comes to the market with a unique story and a competitive price tag, Captain Morgan Gold will be sold at Sh5,000 and Sh20,000 for 200ml and 750ml, respectively.





Tanzanian consumers and beverage sellers stand a chance to refresh themselves with a secret recipe of adventurous spices and flavours that are expertly blended to create a taste and colour as rich as a pocketful of gold doubloons.





SBL tackles the spirit market creatively by arming its consumers with a brand that stands out among other competitors.

To make the launch engaging, SBL provided consumers with an information pack regarding the contents of Captain Morgan Gold. SBL also sampled consumers and offered them various volumes of the spirit for refreshment.





The spirit features contents of rich vanilla, brown sugar, dried fruit, and warming spices with hints of oak, which come together to create a perfectly balanced spirit with a smooth finish.





“The launch is pivoted towards providing consumers with great international liquids which are delicious and accessible,” Miss Vedastus added.





SBL is taking the spirit market by storm as Captain Morgan Gold becomes another tool in the spirit-maker product category—following the footsteps of Smirnoff, which assaulted the spirit market across the region.







