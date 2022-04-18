Spiralling cost of living dominates messages on Easter

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The rising cost of living, maintaining peace and security, precautions against Covid-19, development projects, and the resolving of differences between the government and clerics are among issues which dominated Easter messages.

Others are issues related to the national census and postcode implementation exercise, investment, the state of the economy and the importance of maintaining morality.

These issues were separately highlighted by clergymen as Christians in Tanzania joined their fellow believers worldwide in celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ over 2,000 years ago.

Preaching during the Easter Mass yesterday, Tabora Anglican Diocese Bishop, Dr Elias Chakupewa, said had the responsibility to relieve its citizens from life hardship caused by hiking prices of petrol, water and transport fares.

“Citizens are celebrating Easter today at a severe life hardship. Therefore, the government has a responsibility to give them relief,” he said.

“As of yesterday, the price of five liters of cooking oil was sold at Sh35,000 retail price which is about Sh10,000 more. Bodaboda and bajaj fares per trip have climbed to Sh2,000 and Sh1,000 per passenger, up from Sh1,000 and Sh5,00 respectively,” he added.

Priest Gerhard Simtengu of the Moravian Church in the Southern Diocese reminded Tanzanians to uphold precautions given by President Samia Suluhu Hassan and health experts over Covid-19 despite the disease being considered to have been defeated.

“Secondly, the church is strongly touched by development projects implemented by the government especially the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) and the Standard Railway Gauge (SGR) project. The later will enable people to travel for six hours from Dar es Salaam to Tabora,” he said during the national Easter Mass celebrated in Morogoro.

During the live broadcast event, he said the church underscores the unification role President Hassan was playing nationally and internationally.

Mr Simtengu said President Hassan was efficiently bridging the government and religious institutions, pledging that esteemed support of the church.

“We also acknowledge and value her efforts as well as those of other leaders in improving provision of social services in construction of health centers and dispensaries; schools, roads and access to clean and safe water,” he said.

The Christian Council of Tanzania (CCT) secretary general, Canon, Dr Moses Matonya said during the national event that despite the ongoing global economic crisis, President Hassan’s administration has maintained its leadership pace.

“We at the CCT assures President Hassan and her government of venerated cooperation and prayers in implementation of its plans,” he said.

He reminded Tanzanians to participate in this year’s census and postcode implementation exercise to enable the government spend the statistics in making better planning for the country’s development,” she said.

In his speech, Dr Matonya warned Tanzanians to wisely use available food in stocks and make proper use of prevailing rains for cultivating draught resistant crops.

“The ongoing price rise of food commodities and delayed rains is an indication that there would be a serious food crisis globally this year,” he said.

The Moravian Church Sothern Diocese Bishop Lawi Mwankuga mobilized Tanzanians’ participation in the August 23, 2020 Census and Postcode implementation exercise.

“We should give required cooperation to the government through census clerks and all other workers entrusted for the responsibility because Jesus Christ engaged in such exercises during his lifetime,” he said.

Bishop Mwankuga said Tanzanians should this Easter promote respect to each other, noting that through resurrection of Jesus, the weak were remembered and promoted.

He said through resurrection of Jesus, boundaries of traditions and customs are surmounted which was the reason for the women to get access of the grave.

“God is not bound by our customs and tradition boundaries whenever He wants to send His message. The women became the first to witness resurrection of Jesus regardless the tradition and customs systems,” he said.

Furthermore, he said through this Easter, the nation is reminded on the importance to uphold accountability, maintenance of peace and avoiding corruption reminding of corrupt security guards who lied that body of Jesus had been stolen.

“Through this Easter, we are reminded on the need to speak the truth and believe we can do everything including those considered to be impossible by others,” said Bishop Mwankuga.

The Morogoro Regional Commissioner, Mr Martine Shigela who attended the Morogoro Mass thanked religious leaders consistently praying for the country’s peace and security.

“My assurance to believers and clerics is that the country is in safe hands of President Hassan (Samia Suluhu). She is making huge efforts to ensure the country is self-reliant; opened economically and better known to investors,” he said.

“Today, April 18, 2022, the president will officiating the Royal Tour Documentary in the US which is specifically designed to publicize the country,” he said in the government’s message.

He head of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), Dr Fredrick Shoo said Tanzanians should respect each other and protect humanity.

“We should uphold solidarity and avoid discriminating anybody. Issues of mistreatment, fraud, selfishness and pride especially by political and church leaders should be avoided because these are the things that prevent blessings,” he said emphasizing that the nation should stand for justice and truth.

Preaching at the Bethania Church in the Ipagala Parish in Dodoma, the Pentecostal Holiness Association Mission, Bishop Joseph Bundara stressed on the need for upholding peace and love.

According to him, the two are the underlying foundation for security and tranquility maintenance and prosperity in the country.

“It is difficult to restore security and tranquility once disrupted as it happens in other countries but in vain,” he said.

Additional reporting by Habel Chidawali (Dodoma) and Robert Kakwesi (Tabora)