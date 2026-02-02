Standard Chartered donates Sh29m to boost entrepreneurial skills

Dar es Salaam. Standard Chartered Tanzania has donated $11,500 (about Sh29 million) to Challenges Worldwide Tanzania to support entrepreneurial skills development, with a particular focus on empowering persons with disabilities.

The funds will support Wazo Bora Pitch, an initiative implemented under the bank’s flagship RISE/E programme of the Standard Chartered Foundation, which aims to promote innovation and inclusive economic growth.

Calls for applications under the programme were issued in December, with participant selection concluded in early January. Last week, selected participants underwent an intensive one-week boot camp designed and delivered by Challenges Worldwide to sharpen their business and pitching skills.

Upon completion of the training, the entrepreneurs will pitch their refined business ideas before a panel of judges, who will select first-, second- and third-place winners. The winners will receive seed capital to invest in and scale up their ventures.

Standard Chartered Tanzania said the donation reflects its continued commitment to nurturing local entrepreneurship as part of a broader Sh2.2 billion, three-year RISE/E initiative launched in 2024 through the Standard Chartered Foundation. The programme seeks to directly support 340 microbusinesses and create 478 new jobs.

A representative of the bank said collaboration with partners such as Challenges Worldwide is central to delivering meaningful and sustainable impact.

“We are continually working with vital partners like Challenges Worldwide to make a difference that truly matters within our communities,” the representative said. “This latest donation ensures we are fostering sustainable economic empowerment by equipping local entrepreneurs with the capital and skills they need to succeed.”

The initiative aligns with the bank’s broader agenda of promoting financial inclusion and supporting underserved groups, including persons with disabilities, to participate more fully in Tanzania’s growing economy.