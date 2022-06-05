Tanzania is safe destination, government assuress tourists

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. The government has assured foreign tourists that Tanzania is a safe destination.

This has been boosted by easing of restrictions into the attractive sites within the country and international travel.

The assurance was made by Natural Resources and Tourism minister Pindi Chana when she opened the annual tourism Expo here on Friday.

She said following the easing of Covid-19 pandemic globally, Tanzania was now ready to receive visitors from all over the world.

Dr Chana’s speechwas read on her behalf by her counterpart Livestock and Fisheries minister Mashimba Ndaki.

“The holding of this fair is enough indication that the tourism sector is opening up,” she said in her speech read before a multitude of exhibitors and visitors at the Magereza fair grounds.

The minister admitted that the country’s tourism was seriously battered by Covid-19 pandemic but was now recovering.

Statistics indicate that the number of visitors dropped from about 1.5 million in 2019 to slightly over 620,000 in 2020; the peak of the pandemic.

Last year, the visitors to the tourist sites increased to 922,992, a significant number of them being the domestic tourists.

Dr. Chana said tourism recovery has also been noted in the entire East African Community (EAC) where tourism is a key economic sector.

Projections of the number of visitors for this year could not be revealed by the government still targets five million tourists in 2025.

The three-day tourism Expo dubbed Karibu Fair/Kilifair has attracted 400 exhibitors from within the country and beyond.

They are tour companies, hotels, lodges, airlines, travel agents, tourism boards, conservation agencies and a raft of suppliers in the sector.

The minister was optimistic the fair will stimulate the tourism sector through increased inflow of visitors from abroad.

Dr. Chana, however, challenged Tanzanians to inculcate the culture of visiting the tourist sites within the country, now most visited by the foreigners.

According to her, the country registered 788,933 domestic tourists last year compared to 562,549 registered in 2020. The chairperson of the Zanzibar Tourism Board Rahim Bhaloo said the Isles and entire Tanzania was ready to receive visitors from abroad as the situation was now more conducive.

“The safety and security of tourists is assured so are the facilities already in place”, he said, noting that Zanzibar has established a tourist police unit.

According to the director of Moshi-based Kilifair Promotion Company Dominic Shoo, at least 8,000 people are expected to attend the Expo.

There are over 30 firms and organizations which have sponsored the event among them being PrecisionAir and the Ethiopian Airlines.