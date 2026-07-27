Tanzania launches elite swimming programme to nurture young talent

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian swimmers are set to benefit from international coaching expertise following the launch of the Tanzania Performance Development Series 2026, a three-week programme aimed at developing young athletes, enhancing local coaching standards and equipping parents with skills to support their children's sporting growth.

The programme, organised by RaceBetter in partnership with Monti AquaForce, will run from July 28 to August 14 at Monti International School's Mikocheni Campus in Dar es Salaam. It will be led by internationally renowned swimming coach and RaceBetter founder Ben Lee, who is expected to arrive in Tanzania from the United States on Monday.

Monti International School Founder and Director Fatma Fernandes said the initiative marks the start of a long-term collaboration designed to strengthen swimming in Tanzania by combining international expertise with local leadership. She said the partnership aims to establish sustainable pathways that will enable young swimmers to progress from grassroots participation to elite competition.

The programme will open with a three-day Coach Development Workshop from July 28 to 30, bringing together swimming coaches, teachers and club leaders. According to Fernandes, the workshop is intended to improve coaching standards while giving local coaches an opportunity to work alongside Lee throughout the athlete development camps.

The coaching clinics will then be conducted in three age categories: a Beginner Development Camp for swimmers aged six to eight from July 30 to August 1, an Intermediate Development Camp for athletes aged nine to 12 from August 3 to 7, and an Advanced Performance Camp for swimmers aged 13 and above from August 10 to 14.

In addition to athlete training, the organisers will conduct a free Parent Education Series focusing on athlete nutrition, recovery, confidence building, resilience and creating healthy routines that support young athletes both in and out of the pool.

The sessions will take place at Monti International School's 25-metre Olympic short-course swimming pool, with organisers limiting enrolment to ensure personalised coaching and small-group instruction.

Lee said the programme goes beyond improving performance in the pool, noting that its broader objective is to build confidence, resilience and life skills among young athletes.

"Our goal is not simply to produce faster swimmers. It is to help people become more capable, confident, and prepared for whatever comes next," he said.

Lee has coached swimmers at developmental, collegiate and Olympic levels, with several of his athletes progressing to leading NCAA programmes and international competitions. He has also worked with swimming clubs, schools and national federations in different parts of the world, bringing extensive experience that organisers hope will help accelerate the development of competitive swimming in Tanzania.