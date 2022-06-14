Tanzania spends Sh558 billion annually in purchase of government vehicles

He, has therefore, proposed that the Government should transform from the existing system by lending vehicles to the qualified Government officials.

Dodoma. The government spends Sh558.4billion annually in purchasing vehicles, fuel, spare parts and maintenance, it has been revealed.

Speaking in Parliament while presenting the National Budget fr the 2022/23 fiscal year, the finance minister Mwigulu Nchemba said the Government has more than 15,742 vehicles, 14,047 motor cycles and 373 machines.

He, has therefore, proposed that the Government should transform from the existing system by lending vehicles to the qualified Government officials.

“In that stance, maintenance costs will be upon themselves, and fuel will be provided in an appropriate manner,” he said

He however said, the arrangement would exclude Security and Defence organs, Judiciary, top leaders for Ministries, Corporations, Agencies, Regions, Districts and Project Supervisors whereby they won’t exceed five (5) for each institution.

“Other officials entitled with motor vehicle facilities will be provided with loan for motor vehicle, in doing so, the Government will minimize cost of maintenance, fuel and spare parts of vehicles.”

He added: Under the approach, the cost of maintenance, fuel and spare parts of the Government for motor vehicles will amount to approximately Sh50.5billion

According to Mwigulu, the saving of more than 500 billion shillings would allocated to procurement of essential medicines, providing loans to students for technical colleges and implementation of development projects.