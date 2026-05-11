Tarime DC hails mine–community relations as intrusion cases decline

Tarime. Tarime District Commissioner, Major Edward Gowele, has said communities living around the Barrick North Mara Mine are benefiting from the mine’s operations, with improved relations and a sharp decline in intrusion incidents.

Speaking to journalists over the weekend, Major Gowele said cases of intrusion by groups known locally as “intruders” have dropped significantly in recent years.

“Relations at North Mara Mine are now good. Intrusion cases have reduced from about 100 people a day in 2020 to an average of one person a day currently,” he said.

He attributed the improvement to better cooperation between the community and the mine, as well as benefits arising from the investment, which is operated by Barrick Gold Corporation in partnership with the Government of Tanzania through Twiga Minerals Corporation.

He said local residents are benefiting through increased employment, both directly at the mine and through local contractors providing services.

“Employment for locals has increased through Barrick and contractors, many of whom are Tanzanians,” he said.

Major Gowele also pointed to community development projects funded through the mine’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme as a factor improving relations.

He said royalty payments to surrounding villages have supported development projects at community level.

“Residents are seeing CSR funds and royalties being used for development. Some villages receive up to Sh1.7 billion for projects,” he said.

He added that perceptions of the mine have shifted over time.

“Initially, some residents saw the mine as an enemy. Now they see it as a partner,” he said.

The district commissioner also commended the mine’s Community Relations Department for improving engagement with surrounding communities.

He said cooperation between the mine and residents has strengthened.