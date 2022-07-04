UDSM, UDOM students win awards in Huawei Global ICT Competition

Johannesburg. Three Tanzanian teams from the University of Dodoma and the University of Dar es Salaam won second and third prizes respectively in Huawei's 6th Global ICT Competition which drew to a close on June 25. That is a second win for Tanzania for two consecutive years.

Currently, Huawei has partnered with 18 top universities in Tanzania to set up ICT colleges, planning to train more than 1000 teachers and students each year. Currently, about 5,000 students have been trained.

Commenting on the achievement the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education Prof. James Mdoe commended students’ efforts and Huawei initiatives in the talent cultivation of Tanzanian students.

‘‘ I congratulate the students for winning the Huawei ICT Competition, as a government we are proud of these students for such a great achievement. The winning proves the academic excellence of our universities on a global scale. I hope the Huawei ICT Competition continues to search for and train more ICT talents in Tanzania. I would like to thank Huawei for its dedication and efforts in building the local talent ecosystem" he stressed.

The sub-Saharan African teams performed well among 130 global finalists, winning 18 awards (2 Grand Prizes, 4 First Prizes, 4 Second Prizes, and 8 Third Prizes), becoming the region with the most award-winning teams.

Two teams from Nigeria won the grand prize, a second win for Nigeria in the global championships. The other two Nigerian teams won the first prize and the second prize respectively. Teams from Uganda and Kenya won the first prize, teams from Tanzania and Ghana won the second prize, and teams from Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Tanzania, Kenya, and Ghana won the third prize.

The ICT Competition is an important part of “LEAP”, a talent ecosystem development program launched by Huawei in sub-Saharan Africa. This program aims to cultivate more than 100,000 ICT talents for the region within three years. Through organizing digital skills training, and encouraging students to participate in relevant skills competitions, LEAP is committed to improving the digital skills of young people in the region and promoting employment competitiveness. It helps meet the huge demand for digital talent in business and society.

The Competition attracted 150,000 students from 85 countries. After a year of selection processes, 130 teams reached the global finals. The scale of the competition was the largest ever. The competition projects included cloud, network, and digital innovative solutions, which encourages students to combine their ICT knowledge with their practice and propose innovative solutions to address the problems facing social development.