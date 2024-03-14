Ugandan school wins regional competition after developing soil moisture detector

Arusha. A team of students from Ugandan school has emerged as this year’s regional champions of a competition that seeks to foster innovation, creativity and excellence in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) education across Africa.

Rise and Shine Secondary School of Ntinda, Uganda, contested along with other teams from Nigeria, Kenya, and Tanzania, which participated in the competition organised by the Sahara Group Foundation and Asharami Uganda in collaboration with STEMCafe.

The winners developed a soil moisture detector - a farm-friendly solution aimed at preventing over-cultivation and promoting soil quality and increased productivity.

Participating groups from Tanzania include a team from Tambaza Secondary School with their water salinity and PH monitoring solution; an advanced sensor that delivers precise real-time water level data.

Another team from Kisutu Secondary School with their water salinity and PH monitoring device. The tool detects contaminants promptly, allowing for a timely response to safeguard water quality for both consumption and environmental preservation. Another team from Tambaza participated with their car alcohol detection system that effectively prevents drunk driving.

Speaking at the Grand Demo Competition, the director of the Sahara Group Foundation, Ms Ejiro Gray, expressed her delight at the students' commitment and determination throughout the stages of the nine-month programme.

“The programme has been successful in inspiring creativity and critical thinking skills among students, fostering a new wave of problem solvers for Africa,” she said.

She commended the winning teams and urged all participants to apply the skills acquired from the programme to the benefit of their communities and society at large.