What Tanzania's grand plan to boost connectivity means

Dar es Salaam. The government is taking a raft of measures to improve connectivity in the country and turn Tanzania into a gateway to neighbouring countries and the region as a whole.

Apart from the ongoing multi-billion-dollar standard gauge railway (SGR) project as well as construction of roads and bridges, plans are also underway to overhaul the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (Tazara).

While the SGR will finally reach Kigoma to effectively connect the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), some parts of Zambia and Burundi via marine transport on Lake Tanganyika, the Tazara overhaul will provide a link to several countries within the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) and Common Market for Eastern and South Africa (Comesa), according to Transport permanent secretary Godius Kahyarara.

Work is currently in progress on the 1,219km SGR line from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza, which will also have a link to Kigoma.

“We will invest heavily in Tazara. We want our country be the gateway to many nations. Very soon, we will surprise the world with what we want to do and that will be a good opportunity for us due to our geographical location,” Prof Kahyarara told The Citizen.

Tanzania and Zambia last year agreed to upgrade Tazara as part of measures to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Under the plan announced during Zambian President Hkainde Hichilema’s visit to Tanzania, the 1,160km cross-border railway linking Kapiri-Mposhi in Zambia with Dar es Salaam is to be upgraded to standard gauge through a partnership with the private sector and development partners.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan said the 1,067mm-gauge, single-track Tazara line does not deliver what was expected of it and an upgrade was needed to open up new business opportunities along the route.

“In today’s world, railway is standard gauge. So, through a public-private partnership, we have agreed to come up with a project to improve Tazara to that level.”

According to Prof Kahyarara, an agreement towards that goal will be signed soon.

He said while the ongoing central corridor will effectively link Burundi, the DRC and Rwanda, the Tazara overhaul will provide easy access to the sea to Malawi and Zambia.

He did not provide details, adding, however, that the government’s goal was to make Tanzania the gateway to Sadc, Comesa and East African Community member states.

The government, said Prof Kahyarara, was also improving lake transport to enable businesspeople to easily transport goods.

“We are also continuing with negotiations with the DRC government on the construction of the SGR. Good progress has been made and details will be shared with the public soon.”

DRC has the most goods passing through Tanzania followed by Zambi.

Tazara’s construction between 1970 and 1975 and inauguration in 1976 were steeped in anti-imperialist narratives that emphasised Sino-Africa solidarity.

According to the Transport ministry’s budget speech earlier in the year, Tazara transported a total of 244,492 tonnes of cargo 2021/23 compared to 210,161 tonnes the previous year, representing a 16.3 percent increase.