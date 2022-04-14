Why World Bank has lowered its sub-Saharan Africa forecast

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The World Bank has advised sub-Saharan African countries to adjust trade policies to tame soaring commodity prices prompted by the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

The Breton Woods institution is also projecting a slower growth in the regional economy that include Tanzania which is struggling to recover from the 2020 recession induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rising global commodity prices, which are increasing at a faster pace since the onset of the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine are even adding the regional growth challenges, according to the World Bank’s latest Africa’s Pulse, a biannual analysis of the regional macroeconomic outlook.

“As African countries face continued uncertainty, supply disruptions and soaring food and fertilizer prices, trade policy can potentially play a key role by ensuring the free flow of food across borders throughout the region,” said World Bank chief economist for the Africa, Mr Albert Zeufack, during the launch of the report.

“Amid limited fiscal space, policymakers must look to innovative solutions such as reducing or waving import duties on staple foods temporarily to provide relief to their citizens,” he added.

The report estimates the Sub-Sahara growth at 3.6 percent in 2022, down from four percent in 2021.

The slow growth is compounded by the Russian-Ukraine conflict which has led to trade embargoes and financial sanctions on Russia, imposed by the Western World, thus resulting in a drastic reduction of imports from Russia and Ukraine, as well as soaring global commodity prices.

The region continues to deal with new Covid-19 variants, global inflation, supply disruptions and climate shocks.

As top world exporters of food staples, Russia—the world’s largest exporter of fertilizers—and Ukraine account for a substantial share of wheat, corn and seed oil imports, all of which may be halted if the conflict persists.

While Sub-Saharan economies are also likely to be impacted by tightening of global conditions and reduced foreign financial flows into the region, the analysis notes that the high fuel and food prices will translate into higher inflation across African countries, hurting poor and vulnerable citizens, especially those living in urban areas.

The analysis notes that recovery remains uneven, incomplete and is happening at varied rates of speed across the region.

Of the region’s three largest economies—Angola, Nigeria, and South Africa—growth in South Africa is expected to decline by 2.8 percentage points in 2022, dragged by persistent structural constraints.

Angola and Nigeria are expected to continue their growth momentum in 2022, up by 2.7 and 0.2 percentage points respectively, in part due to elevated oil prices and good performance in non-oil sector. Resource-rich countries, especially their extractive sectors, will see improved economic performance due to the war in Ukraine, while non-resource rich countries will experience a deceleration in economic activity.

The Eastern and Southern Africa subregion shows sustained recovery from the recession, at 4.1 percent in 2021, down to 3.1 percent in 2022 and settle around 3.8 percent in 2024.

The DRC and Zambia are expected to benefit from rising metal prices in the short-and medium term and gain from the transition away from fossil fuels in the long term. Rwanda and Seychelles are expected to register the biggest decline in 2022, down by 4.1 percent, and 3.3 percent respectively.

Tanzania, South Africa and Ghana which produce gold are said to be among the many oil importers in the region that will benefit from the rally in global prices for the precious metals.