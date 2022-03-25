World’s vertical marathon to be held on Mount Kilimanjaro

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The world’s highest Vertical Kilometer, marathon and ultra-marathon will be held on Mount Kilimanjaro on May 9, 2022.

The events sanctioned by the International Skyrunning Federation, the governing body for high altitude mountain running, adding another summit to a long list of incredible records.

Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania is the world’s highest free-standing mountain, summiting at 5,895m on Uhuru Peak. A dormant volcano, it is the tallest in Africa and the Eastern Hemisphere.

Through the report posted by Skyrunning on their website the week-long contest of ascent and acclimatisation, the participants will take on one, two or all three races on the last day.

Upon reaching 4,895m, the events kick off with the World’s Highest Vertical Kilometer – a lung busting 3.5 km with 1,000m vertical climb to the summit of Uhuru Peak, 5,895m.

From there, those attempting the World’s Highest Marathon will continue on down. The total distance (including the Vertical Kilometer) amounts to 42.2 km with 1,836m vertical climb. From the summit, the downhill is a gruelling 3,700m.

With the Vertical Kilometer and the World’s Highest Marathon safely under their belts, those aiming for the World’s Highest Ultra Marathon will complete another 11.4 km to finish after 53.6 km. The total descent of this race is a jaw-dropping 4,800m. This is the first time in mountain running history that such an arduous attempt will take place at this altitude.

“This event will be truly remarkable, not only breaking world records, but also being the first ever of its kind officially endorsed and recognised by the Tanzanian and Kilimanjaro National Park authorities, the Minister of Tourism and the International Skyrunning Federation,”

“The locals will benefit socio-economically with direct local crew employment and we will also pick up all litter we find on the way to preserve the natural beauty of the mountain. It is a real pleasure and honour to be hosted by such a great Country and the people of Tanzania,” said Co-Founder and Co-Director, World’s Highest Marathon, Dave Pickles.