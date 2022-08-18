Young street vendors get a business boost from Coca-Cola

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

A group of 300 young street vendors are set for business success with the addition of benches for their business as well as entrepreneurship training from Coca-Cola Kwanza in Tanzania.

The vendors, all from the Mwenge, Kinondoni district in Dar es Salaam Region, will also be assisted with introductions to micro-lending institutions to enable them to access funding and expand their businesses.

Kinondoni mayor Songoro Khamis Mnyonge and District Commissioner Godwin Gondwe as guests of honour attended the handover of the 300 benches donated by Coca-Cola Kwanza Ltd worth Sh25 million.

The initiative forms part of Coca Cola Africa’s economic inclusion strategy, focusing on women and youth.

“At CCBA, we use our industry leadership to be part of the solution to make the continent a better place for all and to build a sustainable future for our planet,” said Coca-Cola Kwanza’s Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability director, Salum Nassor.

He added: Our aim is to create greater shared opportunity for the business and the communities we serve across the value-chain. Opportunity is more than just money, it’s about a better future for people and their communities everywhere on the African continent. CCBA has adopted the three pillars of education, employability and entrepreneurship as a framework for its economic inclusion strategy.

“We define economic inclusion as the opening of gainful economic opportunities by providing access to markets and other economic activities leveraging the business and the entire industry.

Speaking at the hand-over event, Coca-Cola Kwanza’s Business development and commercialization director Ms. Josephine Msalilwa said

“Our aim is to boost income, provide decent earning potential and improve skills and business knowledge for youth, resulting in them accessing other opportunities.

“We have a particular focus on current or potential entrepreneurs with the possibility to link them to the Coca-Cola value chain today or in the future,”

On his part, Kinondoni District Commissioner Mr. Godwin Gondwe who was also guest of honor expressed his gratitude to Coca-Cola Kwanza Limited for joining government efforts to economically empower women and youth.

“I call upon other institutions, stakeholders, and non-government organizations to benchmark what Coca-Cola Kwanza Ltd did on working together and support the government’s efforts in finding solutions to community challenges. "