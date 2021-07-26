Nchemba reassures traders at Tanzania-Zambia border

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government yesterday urged traders who shifted their businesses to Zambia to come back to Tanzania, assuring them of working on their grievances.

The call was made by the Finance and Planning minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, after some traders told him that high tax rates in Tanzania were forcing some of them to seek better pastures for their businesses in Zambia.

Traders in Tunduma town in Songwe Region said the cost of doing business in Zambia was lower compared to Tanzania.

They called on the government to harmonise the role of regulatory bodies so that they could pay tax to one authority to avoid spending much time in dealing with them instead of focusing on their businesses.

“There is no need of running from your country because of the challenges that you are grappling with,” noted Dr Nchemba who is in Tunduma for an official visit.

“But instead, we need to sit together and fix problems you are facing,” he said, noting that the government had no problem with traders going to Zambia in search of investment opportunities as long as they were grabbing them well.

Noting that Tanzania had built a reputation by involving in the liberation struggle of the African countries, he said, the government could not fail to do justice to its people.

He directed the TRA management to build a culture of meeting with traders regularly with a view to address challenges that they were facing.

The minister also wanted the taxman to keep on educating traders on the need to issue electronic receipts.

“Failure to do so is against the law. We will not let it slide,” he warned, noting that unscrupulous traders would face a full wrath of law.

Songwe Region TRA manager John Micah said the taxman surpassed the revenue collection target in the 2020/21 financial year.

They garnered Sh92.7 billion in the 2020/21 financial year, equivalent to 115 percent of the target, said Mr Micah.

The target was to collect Sh80.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Dr Nchemba said the government will disburse Sh17 billion for the project meant to distribute water to Tunduma dwellers.

Water will be distributed through the Bupigu River located in Ileje District, Songwe Region.

He said the government’s plan on card was to make sure that water accessibility reached 95 percent and 85 percent for urban and rural areas respectively by the year 2025.