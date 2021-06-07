Ndugai warns MPs against introducing illegitimate spouses in Parliament

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dodoma. The Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai has on Monday warned MPs to desist from introducing other peoples wives and husbands as their own in parliament.

Mr Ndugai said he had received complaints from citizens claiming that their husbands and wives were being introduced in parliament as spouses of MPs.

Ndugai’s warning comes few weeks after Special Seats MP from Arusha region (CCM), Catherine Magige stirred controversy after she visited the cemetery where businessman Kuzula Madoda who was alleged to be her fiancée.

Madoda passed away on May 24, 2021 and is survived by his wife, Aziza Msuya and children.

Catherine's act of going to the cemetery that caused chaos as people who were with her broke down the gate and entered the family cemetery to lay wreath of flowers on the deceased’s grave.

After that drama many people including CCM cadres expressed their disappointment and condemned the action taken by the party's women leaders union in Arusha led by Catherine Magige.

The party's statement issued by the Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Shaka Hamdu Shaka on Friday May 28, 2021 stated that CCM respects family stability, mutual respect within the community and fostering love in a legitimate family instead of tensions and unwarranted disruptions.

"The party is reflecting on the values and principles of the CCM, and examining in detail to take moral action against all those who will be found to be part of the events that created a violation of the constitution, principles and culture of mutual respect built within CCM." Read part of the statement.