Necta names 10 best Standard 7 pupils as Twibhoki Primary School dominates

Dar es Salaam. The National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) has released the 2021 Primary School Leaving Examinations results naming the Top 10 pupils.

According to Necta, Elueki Evaristo from St Anne, Dar es Salaam, was the best pupil in the 2021 Primary School Leaving Examinations.

Announcing the results today, Saturday, October 30, Necta’s Executive Secretary Dr Charles Msonde said the top candidates are those who scored more marks than their counterparts in the six subjects examined.

He named the runner-up as Happy Joseph Deus from Twibhoki Primary School in Mara Region and third place went to John Chacha Charles from Twibhoki.

The Fourth place went to Joshua Mahende Jacob from Twibhoki Primary School in Mara, Eva Sebastian Chengula from Fountain of Joy Primary School in Dar es Salaam was named fifth, Joctan Samwel Matara also from Twibhoki came in the sixth position.

Barnaba Jumanne Magoto from Twibhoki Primary School was named seventh in the place, Rahma Ombi Juma from Mtuki Highland in Dar es Salaam was named eighth place and Juliana John Shimbala from St Joseph fills the ninth position whereas Jackline Manfredy from Masaka in Dar es Salaam was named 10th.

