Necta names Top 10 Form Four students 2021 as girls dominate

By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam. The National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) has today January 15, 2022 released names of Top 10 candidates that sat the ordinary certificate of secondary education exams in 2021.

According to the list released by Necta all the top 10 students came from schools that are privately owned with the exception of Ilboru.

The list shows that girls have edged boys in top 10 with only two boys, making it to the top ranking. The top five slots were dominated by candidates from St Francis Girls with Consolata Prosper Lubuva being named best candidate.

The other three in descending order are Bhutoi Ernest Nkaganza who came second, Wilihelmina Steven Mijarifu was named third, Glory John Mbele came fourth whereas Mary George Ngoso was named fifth as St francis completed the Top 5 Sweep.

Holly Beda Lyimo from Bright Future Girls, Dar es Salaam was named sixth, Blandina Karen Chiwawa another candidate from St Francis came seventh as Imam Suleiman Mogaeka from Feza Boys broke the girls dominance at position eight .

In the ninth position came Ilboru’s Mfaume Hamisi Madili as Clara Straton Assenga rounded off the ranking as St Francis made a strong statement with Seven candidates in the top 10.

