Necta names Top 10 schools in 2020, as private schools dominate

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The national Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) has today January 15, 2021 released names of Top 10 schools that fielded candidates in ordinary certificate of secondary education exams in 2020.

According to the list released by Necta all the top 10 schools are privately owned with the exception of Ilboru, the schools that led in the exams that were done in November are:

1. St. Francis Girls (90 students)- Mbeya

2. Ilboru (120 students)- Arusha

3. Canossa (102 students- Dar es Salaam

4. Kemebos (66 students)- Kagera

5. Bethel Sabs Girls (74 students)- Iringa

6. Feza Boys (73 students)- Dar es Salaam

7. Ahmes (65 students)- Coast.

8. St Aloysius Girls (80 students)- Coast

9. Marian Boys (154 students) - Coast

10. St. Augustine Tagaste (125 students) Dar es Salaam