Necta nullifies results of 214 candidates over cheating

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) has nullified the results of 214 candidates in the Standard Four, Form Two and Form Four examinations for malpractices.

This was said by the National Examinations Council of Tanzania’s (Necta) Executive Secretary, Dr Charles Msonde while announcing the results of Standard Four, Form Two and Form Four on Saturday January 15, 2022.

Dr. Msonde said among the candidates who were involved in examination malpractice, 83 candidates are in Standard Four, 27 candidates are Form Two, whereas 102 are Form Four and two were in the QT.

"The Examinations Council has nullified all the results of 214 candidates who cheated in the examination in accordance with section 5 (2) (i) and (j) of the Examinations Council Act Chapter 107 read together with 30 (2) (b) of examination rules.

Dr Msonde also said the Examination Council has withheld the results of 555 candidates who had health problems and failed to do the exam for all subjects.

"The relevant candidates have been given the opportunity to do the exam for subjects they missed due to illness in 2022 in accordance with section 32 (1) of the examination regulations," said Dr Msonde