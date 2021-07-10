NECTA releases 2021 Form Six results, government outshine private schools

By Evagrey Vitalis More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) has today July 10, 2021 released the 2021 Form Six results (ACSE).

The announcement was made today in Zanzibar by Necta’s executive secretary Dr Charles Msonde, with government schools excelling higher than privately-owned schools, taking 8 slots out of 10 in the best performing schools tally countrywide.

Dr Msonde said a total of 89,802 school candidates, equivalent to 85.84 percent of the 434, 654 Form Four candidates passed the examinations.

According to Dr Msonde, girls who excelled are 38,018 equivalent to 42.34 percent and boys are 51,784 (57.66 percent).

The number of candidates who achieved grades I-III is 78,251 equivalent to 97.93 percent, which includes 34,065 girls (97.99percent) and 44,186 boys (97.89 percent).

