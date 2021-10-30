Necta releases 2021 Standard 7 examination results

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) has on October 30, announced that more than 900, 000 puoils equivalent to 81.97 percent of pupils who sat for the 2021 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) have passed.

Those 900,000 have qualified to join ordinary secondary education in the academic year 2022/23, according to Necta.

The number of passed candidates in the 2021 has increased by 8.89 percent compared to those who passed in 2020.

Out of the 907,802 candidates who passed this year’s examinations 467,967 (81.43 percent) girls and 439,835 (82.56 percent) boys.

Announcing the results following PSLE held on September 8 and 9 this year, the Necta executive secretary, Dr Charles Msonde said the pupils who passed scored a total of 121 marks out of 300 from the six subjects involved in the examinations.

He said there was an increase of 74,130 candidates who passed examinations this year which is equivalent to 8.89 percent compared to 833,672 pupils who passed last year.

“A total of 1,132,084 primary school candidates were registered for the PSLE in 2021 including 584,614 girls which is equivalent to 51.64 percent and 547,470 boys candidates which is equal to 48.36 percent,” he told a press conference, noting that 3,238 of them equivalent to 0.29 percent had special needs.

However, he said only 1,108,023 candidates which is equivalent to 97.87 percent of registered candidates sat for examinations including 574,998 girls candidates equivalent to 98.36 percent and 533,025 boys equivalent to 97.36 percent.

“However, a total of 24,061 candidates, which is equal to 2.13 percent, couldn't sit for exams this year due to various reasons including absenteeism and sickness with girls accounting to 9,616 and 14,445 boys,” said Dr Msonde.

According to him, pupils passed above average in all subjects this year with exception to English Language whose pass rate remained 48.02 percent, which is below average.

He said candidates performed better in the Kiswahili where the average pass rate is 88.50 percent.