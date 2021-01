By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Necta releases Form Two Results 2020

Dar es Salaam. The National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) has today January 15, 2021 announced the 2020 Form Two examination.

The Form Two results, which were announced by the executive secretary Dr Charles Msonde alongside Form Four national examination results has increased by 5.19 percent compared to previous year's results.