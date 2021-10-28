Necta vows to stamp out exam leakages

Dar es Salaam. The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) yesterday said it would seal all loopholes allowing potential leakage of examinations, as Standard Four national assessment begins today across the country.

The examinations, which are expected to run through to December 2 include the Standard Four National Assessment (SFNA) which begins today and tomorrow in 18, 144 primary schools in mainland Tanzania, and Form Two National Assessment (FTNA) to commence on November 1 to 11, 2021 in 5, 078 secondary schools in mainland Tanzania.

After the assessments, from November 15 through to December 2, 2021 the national Form Four and QT examinations will be held in a total of 6, 090 examination centres in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

Reacting to reports of leakage of nursing examinations under the National Council for Technical Education (Nacte), the examinations council said it is committed to ensuring that there is no fraud in the starting examinations.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, Necta executive secretary Charles Msonde said the council’s experts were already deployed in all areas including centres where the exams will be taking place, noting that stringent action will be taken against those found guilty of conspiracy.

Dr Msonde asked the public to be ambassadors for the exams as the latter provides a realistic picture of the training received by the candidate for the entire duration of studies.

“All stakeholders are requested to provide information to the relevant bodies whenever they detect the presence of a person or group of people involved in any malpractice in the assessment and examinations of any kind,” said Dr Msonde.

The Council further instructed all school owners to recognize that their schools were special examination centres and therefore not to interfere in any way with the responsibilities of examination administrators throughout the period.

“The council will not hesitate to terminate any examination centre if it is satisfied that its presence endangers the security of national examinations,” Dr Msonde warned.

It should be remembered that in the 2020 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), cheating cost the future of more than 1,000 students after the Necta cancelled the results in 38 schools involved in the fraud.

As a result, Necta yesterday also called on the community to provide the necessary cooperation in ensuring that the conduct of the examinations is in a peaceful and orderly manner.

Citizens were also required to respect the school premises and ensure that no person who is not responsible for the assessment /examinations enters the school premises for the entire duration of the examinations.

The council has warned head teachers, Ward education coordinators and owners not to engage in fraudulent schemes and executions, with supervisors instructed to ensure that deceitful activities in exam rooms on all streams are controlled.

“The council will not hesitate to take action against the head teacher, Ward education coordinator, school owner, supervisors if the perpetrators are found to have caused fraud in any school,” said Dr Msonde.

Meanwhile, in this year, a total of 539, 243 candidates are registered to take the Form Four national examination of which 502, 316 are school candidates and 36,926 independent candidates.