Nehemia Mchechu reinstated as NHC director general

Dar es Salaam. Nehemia Mchechu is back at the helm of the National Housing Corporation (NHC) as director general after he was reinstated by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on March 14.

Mchechu replaces Dr Maulid Banyani who will be assigned other duties.

Under Mchechu, the NHC was transformed from a bureaucratic state-owned corporation to being among one of the best-performing companies in Tanzania.

However, his time as the NHC boss came to an end after he was dropped by former President John Magufuli, leaving a slew of real estate projects unfinished.

Some of the projects include the multi-billion shilling Morocco Square and Kawe Satellite City in Dar es Salaam as well as Iyumbu and USA River satellite cities in Dodoma and Arusha respectively.

According to a statement released by the Presidential Communications directorate on Monday evening, Samia has also appointed Peter Ulanga as the new director-general of the Tanzania Telecommunications Company Limited (TTCL) replacing Waziri Kindamba.

Mr Kindamba has been appointed the Regional Commissioner of Njombe, replacing Marwa Rubirya who has reached retirement age.

“The appointments start with immediate effect,” the statement read.

Mchechu and Polepole will be sworn-in on March 16, 2022, at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma.

Mchechu's previous stint at the public real estate corporation came to an end following findings of a report of a committee that was set up to inquire the conduct of the NCH leadership, which was presided by the chairperson of the Board of Directors of NHC Ms Blandina Nyoni.