NEMC investigating suspected toxic waste dumped in residential area

By Halili Letea More by this Author

Kisarawe. The National Environment Management Council (Nemc), in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Government Chemist, have launched investigations over suspected toxic waste, which was dumped by unidentified people at a residential area.

The waste caused panic to residents of Visegese village in Kisarawe District of the Coast Region.

According to the residents, the waste was dumped at the area on December 20 at night, along the Kisarawe – Kibaha road.

Nemc director general, Dr Samuel Gwamaka informed reporters that they were taking the issue “very seriously” because it has started affecting people in the area.

Smoke and pungent smell are already causing life difficult for many residents.

“This area has open wells, which provide drinking water for majority of the people in the area. Considering this rainy season, the toxic material can easily mix up with water they use. We will ensure that strict action is taken against all those involved in this act,” he said.

Mr Gwamaka, who was accompanied by officials from the chief chemist’s laboratory, said so far they have neither identified the perpetrators nor the factory that dumped the waste.

Eastern Region manager from the office of the Chief Government Chemist’s laboratory, Gerald Molel, said they have taken samples of the chemicals and sent them to the laboratory for preliminary investigation.

“These samples will help us identify chemical components and it will be easy for us to track the importer according to their registration,” he said.

Mr Molel said the perpetrators are similar to economic saboteurs because they have contravened the country’s laws and will affect the environment and the lives of Tanzanians. He said they would ensure that those responsible were arrested and justice served.

Ms Mata Ambrose, who lives in the area, said: “When they dumped the garbage most of the people were asleep, the next morning we saw packages, but we did not know what was inside. That night there was a lot of noise when they were off-loading.

“When it rains plumes of smoke rise plus pungent smell, which affect the entire area. We even considered leaving this place because its was no longer safe for our health,” she said.

Ms Ambrose appealed to the government and NEMC to make arrangements to remove the waste immediately. Dr Gwamaka promised to make immediate arrangements for removal of the waste.

Mr Molel further noted that the office of Chief Chemist will identify the chemical soon in order to facilitate its disposal.