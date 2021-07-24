New cashew board given a raft of tasks to perform

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Lindi. Newly-appointed members of the Cashewnut Board of Tanzania (CBT) are facing the tough job of effectively addressing the challenges faced by cashew nut stakeholder as outlined by the government. The new board ends over two-and-a-half years of operation without an oversight body for the crop dubbed ‘white gold’.

In November 2018, President John Magufuli disbanded the CBT and revoked appointment of its chairperson, Ms Anna Abdallah, over inefficiency.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan appointed Brigadier General Aloyce Mwanjile as the new CBT chairman, tasked with ensuring that the fortunes of the crop grow while bridging the gap between the government and farmers.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and Agriculture deputy minister Hussein Bashe addressed the board on Thursday, instructing it to ensure that agricultural inputs are available in time, coordinate agricultural stakeholders, ensure access to reliable markets, strengthen research, and improve the quality of cashew storage facilities.

Other directives are ensuring that Mtwara port is well utilised for importation of inputs and export of cashew nuts; establishing the new composition and responsibilities of the Cashewnut Industry Development Trust Fund (CIDTF) whose operation was suspended and identification and recognition of cashews stakeholders.

Speaking earlier, Mr Majaliwa said the board should smoothly coordinate stakeholders in research, preparation of the crop calendar and make better use of extension officers in the respective areas.

“Ensure every council has its own blocks for production of cashews seedlings that would be distributed to farmers. Work closely with government executives including regional and district commissioners,” Premier Majaliwa directed.

He added: “Your coordination should also involve timely accessibility of agricultural inputs. Identify firms, means of importation and their respective storage.”

The Premier challenged the board to identify cashew farmers and the total land on which cashews is farmed, saying the move would ease procurement of agriculture inputs.

“The board should find reliable cashew markets and make close follow up on the crop development. Don’t be surprised to learn from the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) that the government has disbanded the board over incompetence if you will not deliver,” he warned.

According to him, the board should also have a list of warehouses including those owned by the public, private, cooperative unions and Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Societies (Amcos) and ensure they had required quality.

He said the board should end all woes caused by inadequate supply of agricultural inputs and establish cashews’ monetary benefits to farmers, the government, councils and Local Government Authorities in their respective areas.

“Proper use of the Mtwara port for importation of inputs and exportation of Raw Cashew nuts (RCN) should be well-supervised.

“Also, brainstorm to establish proper modules for the CIDTF operations after years of suspension,” he said.

Premier Majaliwa said cashews stakeholders should be identified and listed according to regulations in order to be certain with decision makers, noting that those causing disputes in the industry should be known and taken accountable.

Speaking to leaders of cashew cooperative unions and agricultural inputs importers and suppliers, Mr Bashe said while the commitment to supply remained bulk of agricultural inputs should be met by end of the month, the board was challenged to ensure such challenges don’t happen in future.





“The board should coordinate importation of agricultural inputs in advance and that by January 2022, required chemicals for next season should be available to farmers,” he said, adding.

“However, earlier importation shouldn’t compromise the quality of inputs. The quality of storage facilities should be improved and at this particular time farmers storing the inputs should do so at their own risk.”

Mr Bashe said the board, CBT and importers should collaborate to reduce the quantity of the liquid inputs packaging to prevent re-use after opening something that reduces the quality of the inputs.

“The Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (Tari) should assist. At least an amount that could be diluted and consumed once such as 100, 180 or 200 mls should be introduced in the market like what was done to cotton subsector,” he instructed.

According to him, the board is required to supervise the government’s cashews processing initiatives whereby cooperative meet the forecast to process at least 2,500 tonnes of the produce in the government’s value addition measures.





He said a joint enterprise should be introduced in the Coast Region that should facilitate the processing of 20,000 tonnes under the Collateral Management System (CMS).

“The board should aim at increasing efficiency and ensure production is increasing to 700,000 tonnes if not meeting the government’s production target of one million tonnes reaching 2025,” he said.

Tanzania recorded the highest cashew yields in the 2017/18 season, generating over Sh1.3 trillion and that it was currently takiung several measures to increase production after years of declined production.







