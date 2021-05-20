New DPP, PCCB bosses face task to restore trust

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The newly-appointed DdDirectorsfofr; Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) chief have an uphillface tasks tonow have the task to restore the lost public trust in their fresh keygovernment institutions.

The two, who were sworn in yesterday -; Police Commissioner, Salum Rashid Hamdun (, who becomes the new PCCB director general) and Sylivester Anthony Mwakitalu (, the new DPP) have taken over entered institutions which agencies that had have long been put under scrutiny following alleged unsatisfactory performance of duties.

Among the issues that attracted public concern were the presence of oppression and baseless cases, some of which were not being finalized on time, while suspects continued to be remanded in custody.

This was yet emphasized yesterday during the swearing-in of appointed public servants including regional commissioners, when Speaker of the Parliament , Job Ndugai said there was a lot of oppression within the two offices.

“There has been a lot of bullying and harassment within the PCCB, it is better now you act accordingly… It is not good to oppress people, it is not good at all,” insisted Mr Ndugai.

The mistrust was further witnessed shortly after President Samia Suluhu Hassan received the 2019/2020 performance report from PCCB in late March, this year, where she had to direct the agency to drop corruption cases which were groundless as well as those whose evidence had been ‘cooked up

This followed the fact that despite the PCCB taking 381 cases to court, the government managed to win only 271 in that period, which she found to portray a bad image to the government.

Although Tanzanians are waiting to see better handling of case processes from the new directors, the government is also expecting the latter to win the public trust back.

“The new leaders must ensure that the public trusts them and also maintain the loyalty that prompted their appointments,” said Dr Edward Mbogoro, a development analyst.

He said a majority of Tanzanians and President Hassan had lost trust in the way the two institutions operated.

“The current President is aware of the existing public complaints against the two agencies and following the nature of her leadership she had to appoint the people she believes can wipe away the tears of Tanzanians,” he said.

Speaking before the new appointees, Chief Justice Prof Ibrahimu Juma challenged the DPP and PCCB directors to enter the court’s website showing the size of the pile of cases and take immediate action.

He said for example, “This morning (yesterday) I went through our court website and found there are at least 310 overtime cases in Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court that have become a backlog.”

He asked them to deal with all hinders to the fulfillment of their responsibilities including amending the existing laws, if need be, to help them work effectively.

“Do not hesitate to change the law if it becomes a hindrance because many were enacted long ago, yet we are in an era where the people want justice in good time more quickly,” advised Prof Juma.

On the other hand, regional commissioners were required to work without prejudice to ensure that the country moves forward.

“Go and work effectively and collaboratively according to your work boundaries…,” ordered Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.