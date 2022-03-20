New hope as government, private sector mull fund for startups

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government is collaborating with the private sector in the introduction of a special fund that will provide pre-seed and seeds to startups.

Facing the challenge of inadequate funding, the fund could be introduced by merging existing small funds into one and using equity as an instrument for accessing funds from Local Government Authorities (LGAs).

Established funds could develop funding capacity to the level of providing funds ranging from $200,000 to $500,000 to a startup, according to stakeholders who convened a meeting yesterday.

Yesterday, Tanzania Startup Association (TSA) Paul Makanza told the Annual General Meeting (AGM) that 82 percent of startups in the country were facing funding challenges restricting them in unlocking available potentials created by technological advancements.

He said there was a need for the country to formulate specific policies, laws, and regulations to enable a business environment for start-ups to grow in the country.

“We are aware of government’s willingness to work with all actors in the startups ecosystem to address the funding challenge. TSA will play its part in ensuring that the fund is introduced,” said Mr Makanza.

Opening the AGM, the minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Mr Nape Nnauye said the government understood opportunities provided by the startups in providing solutions facing society through innovations.

He said the startups’ rapid growth also provide solutions to challenges of unemployment facing the youth in the country and globally at large.

“Startups are currently considered as investors. The challenge is that they should exist in one center in order to make it easy for the government to assist,” Mr Nnauye challenged, pledging that his ministry was ready to host them.

He said the importance of startups could be demonstrated by development of a revenue collection system used by the LGA that has saved millions government’s shillings.

TSA chief executive officer Zahoro Muhaji said their statistics released in December 2021 shows that the country had 587 known startups that were 258 percent more as compared to those registered a year ago.

“Robust appetite for entrepreneurship among young people including graduates in order to employ themselves was behind the rapid increase,” he said.

Vodacom’s Digital Services director Nguvu Kamando said the teleco supported and empowered the startup ecosystem in the country through aligning with the government ambition of building an inclusive digital economy in the country.